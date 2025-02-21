We don't share any ties - Ilaje community rejects inclusion in proposed Ijebu state

The National Executive Committee of the Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide has urged the National Assembly to reject the inclusion of Ilaje land in the proposed Ijebu State.

The socio-cultural group's president-general, Mr. Iwamitigha Irowainu, expressed this stance at a press conference on Friday in Lagos.

Irowainu, accompanied by other indigenes of the Ilaje community in present-day Ondo State, said the group spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, community leaders, and opinion leaders in Ilaje.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 6, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, stated that proposals for 31 new states had been received.

Kalu, also Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, said six new states were proposed in the North-Central, four in the North-East, and five in the North-West.

Additionally, five states were proposed in the South-South, five in the South-East, and seven in the South-West.

The proposed states included Okun, Okura, and Confluence in Kogi; Benue Ala and Apa in Benue; FCT State, Amana in Adamawa; Katagum in Bauchi; and Savannah in Borno.

Others were Muri from Taraba, New Kaduna and Gujarat from Kaduna; Tiga and Ari from Kano; Kainji from Kebbi; Adada from Enugu; Orlu from Imo; and Aba from Abia.

Etiti and Urashi were proposed in the South-East, alongside Ogoja from Cross River, Warri from Delta, and Ori and Obolo from Rivers.

Further proposed states included Torumbe from Ondo, Ibadan from Oyo, Lagoon from Lagos, Ogun and Ijebu from Ogun, and Oke Ogun/Ijesha from Oyo, Ogun, and Osun States.

Reacting, Irowainu stated that the Ilaje people were not against the creation of the Ijebu State but strongly opposed the inclusion of the Ilaje Local Government.

“No one should add any part of Ilaje land into the proposed Ijebu State without explicit permission,” he stated.

Tracing Ilaje’s historical roots to Ondo State, Irowainu stressed that the old Ondo province had no political or administrative ties to Ijebu.

“Our association has always been with old Ondo province and the current Ondo State.

“Culturally, the Ilaje, Ikale, Apoi, Ondo, Idanre, and Owo people share many traditions and have been administratively linked over the years.

“In seeking the creation of states and local governments, we have always had common aspirations within Ondo State,” he said.

He emphasised that no section of Ilaje land supported its inclusion in the proposed Ijebu State.

“If Ilaje nation wished for such a move, we would have submitted a proposal to the National Assembly’s committee on state and local government creation,” he added.

According to him, the group does not oppose the creation of Ijebu State if approved.

“We, however, want to make it abundantly clear that no person, group, or organisation has been authorised to demand our inclusion in any proposed state.

“Our consent was not sought for such a significant political decision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we shall legally resist any attempt to include Ilaje land in the proposed Ijebu State or any other state.

“The Ijebu can have their state, but we do not wish to be part of it. That is our position,” he said.

Irowainu urged the federal government to return Ilaje towns and villages that had merged with Ogun State in 1976 to their kin in Ondo State.

He noted that the Irikefe panel on state creation and boundary adjustments in 1975 had recommended this.

He listed affected Ilaje villages and towns, including Itebu Manuwa, Ajegunle, Ayetumara, Igboedu, Obinehin, and Arijan.

“We call for the rectification of the 1976 injustice by returning these settlements, formerly in Okitipupa Division, to Ondo State,” Irowainu stated.