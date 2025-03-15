We don't have a kidnapping gang - Police reply El-Rufai over ex-commissioner's arrest

The Police Command in Kaduna State says no kidnapping gang is within the force.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, made this known in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to Malam Nasir El Rufai’s statement on his X handle, wherein he alleged that one of his former Commissioners, Malam Jafaru Sani, was abducted by what he referred to as Uba Sani’s ”kidnapping gang,’’ which he claimed to be the police.

He said the former governor of Kaduna state further stated that Sani was remanded in custody by a Magistrate without any police First Information Report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.

“To put the records straight, there is no kidnapping gang within the Nigerian police force.

“The Nigerian police is an institution created by the 1999 Constitution and the Police Act. These two statutes mandate it to maintain law and order.”

According to him, in the discharge of this constitutional duty, the police have the legal, legitimate and constitutional right to arrest and investigate anyone suspected of having committed an offence.

“Individuals, corporate organisations and governments have the constitutional right to lodge formal complaints to the police.

“The police also have the mandate to investigate such allegations and when it’s believed that an offence had been committed, such matter will be prosecuted or referred to court.”

Hassan urged members of the public, especially individuals who have held positions of authority, to exercise caution and desist from frivolous and malicious allegations against any security agency.

” We urge individuals to always verify allegations before making public statements. Making unverified allegations against security agencies not only misleads the public but also potentially undermines law enforcement agencies.