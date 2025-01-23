Don Onyenji, the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism in Anambra, denies that the state government threatened to ban traditional worship.

Onyenji made the statement at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Thursday, which was organized in partnership with ASHOKA Africa, a non-profit organisation and social change agent.

He said that Governor Charles Soludo only called for the registration of all traditional religious leaders and custodians of shrines in the state.

The commissioner described religion as a collection of social and cultural systems involving core beliefs, practices, and morals that were needed in human society.

“The governor wants to have that compilation as a way of discouraging crime. Let’s not forget that some people who do unlawful businesses patronise these places.

“Armed robbers, fraudsters, kidnappers, and other criminals go to native doctors and shrines to seek powers to do evil,” he said.

Onyenji said that the activities of some native doctors and custodians of shrines in the state encouraged criminality.

He said that any native doctor or shrine worshipper found to be preparing charms for robbers or fortifying kidnappers would be prosecuted.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Commissioner for Education, said that the partnership with ASHOKA Africa was aimed at promoting social behaviour reformation among the youth.

Represented by Dr Ify Agbaizu, the Permanent Secretary, Chuma-Udeh, said that the correct orientation about core Igbo values should be given to the younger generation to put them on the right track.

“We must preach the values of hard work, respect, and honesty. This will save the youth from indulging in the social ills that are rampant in society today,” she said.

She urged the youth in the state to imbibe good social behaviours and hard work as they grew in life, saying,” Nothing good comes without hard work.”

Mr. Okechukwu Uzoechina, the Leader of the ASHOKA Africa delegation to the meeting, said that the organisation’s “Everyone is a Change Maker” vision was a social transformation tool needed in human society.

“We foresee a world where everyone has the confidence, freedom, and support to identify and design solutions for the common good of the society.

“A world where people are equipped to tackle challenges and to create a better future in both small and bold ways,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting also attracted the attendance students drawn from select secondary schools in the state.

Speaking to NAN, Miss Makuochukwu Umeh, the Head of Girl Anglican Girls Secondary School, Awka, described the engagement as enriching and well thought-out.

“We all are grateful to be part of the programme; we have learnt a lot from the resource persons if for nothing, I have learnt that quick and illegal wealth is not good