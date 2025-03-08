We didn't suspend Natasha because of sexual allegation against Akpabio - Senate

The Senate has faulted claims in some quarters that the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was suspended over her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The upper chamber said that the senator was suspended due to her flagrant disobedience to Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

The leader of the senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, clarified the matter in a statement issued on Saturday.

Bamidele said that clarification had become necessary because certain media organisations were circulating what he called deliberate misinformation and false narratives.

He said that Akpoti-Uduaghan was also suspended because of her ‘unparliamentary behaviour’ during senate plenaries and proceedings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate based Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension on the report of its Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

On Thursday, the senator was suspended from Akpoti-Uduaghan over her alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the senate’s sitting arrangement during the plenary.

However, the suspension was with a proviso that if the senator could submit a written apology, the chamber's leadership might consider lifting it before the expiration of the six-month period.

“Rather than submitting to the authority of the senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan had been misinforming the unsuspecting public that she was suspended because she accused the senate president of sexual harassment,” Bamidele said.

She stated that the disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan was a response to her repeated violations of legislative decorum.

“Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition on sexual harassment failed to meet the clear and established procedural requirements for submitting petitions to the senate.

“It has come to the attention of the senate that some media reports are attempting to falsely suggest that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was due to allegations of sexual harassment.

“This is completely untrue, misleading and a calculated attempt to distort the facts.

“If Akpoti-Uduaghan had strictly followed our guiding principles, the senate would have treated her petition based on merit, which is in line with its practice.

“But she never obeyed the established practices of the institution where she was serving,” he said.

Bamidele specifically said that the senator’s suspension was the “decision of the Committee of the Whole of the Senate, following the submission of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.”

The majority leader said that the report found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended) and recommended her immediate suspension.

“As established in the findings of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the disciplinary action was a response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s repeated violations of legislative decorum stated as follows:

“Refusing to sit in her assigned seat during plenary on Feb. 25 in spite of multiple pleas from the Minority Leader and other ranking senators—an act of open defiance and disorderly conduct.

“Speaking without being recognised by the presiding officer, in clear violation of parliamentary practices and procedures on Feb. 25.

“Engaging in unruly and disruptive behaviour, obstructing the orderly conduct of senate proceedings.

“Making abusive and disrespectful remarks against the leadership of the senate.

“Defying and refusing to comply with the summons of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges mandated to investigate cases of misconduct,” the statement said.

Bamidele further stated that contrary to the false claims being circulated, Akpoti-Uduaghan was not suspended for making any sexual harassment or for submitting a petition.