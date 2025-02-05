We are under Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity - Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar , has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is putting everyone involved in security under pressure to end insecurity in the country.

Badaru, the immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, made this known during a recent interview with BBC Hausa.

He said the President recently had a meeting with him, all the service chiefs, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to analyse the concerning state of insecurity.

According to him, Tinubu asked the service chiefs to give him a timeline for ending insecurity, and they assured him that things would normalise by the end of the year.

“We are under Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity in Nigeria. He always inquires when the problem will end because it is high time insecurity is tamed," Badaru said.

"We had a meeting with the president, the service chiefs and the national security advisor. A lot was discussed. Mr president demanded that the service chiefs tell him when the problem would be brought to an end. They told him things would normalize by the end of the year.

“The service chiefs are very decisive in ending insecurity. They have taken measures to ensure it’s tamed within the shortest period possible.”

Commenting on the notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, the minister confirmed that he was still on the run, assuring that troops would soon apprehend him.