UNICEF, foundation rescue over 20 girls from early marriage in Sokoto

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Eleva Foundation, has rescued no fewer than 20 adolescent girls from early marriages in Sokoto State in the last two months.

Nenman Calvin, a Counselor with Child-Friendly Space Centre, disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a field trip to the centre in Dange Shuni LGA, Sokoto state.

According to her, the organisations have succeeded in rescuing these girls through the Almajiri and Out-of-School Adolescent Girls Project initiative in some Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

NAN reports that the initiative is aimed at providing education to vulnerable children and tackling the issue of child marriage in the region.

Calvin said her centre had been addressing at least five to ten cases of child marriage every month aged between 13 to 15.

According to her, many of the girls desired to return to school to become nurses so that they could be change agents in rescuing their community.

She also said the counsellors were doing great jobs by working closely with the girls' families to encourage them to allow their daughters to continue their education.

She emphasised the importance of government support, particularly financial assistance, to ensure that adolescent girls receive a quality education.

Also speaking, the UNICEF Child Protection Specialist in Sokoto, Pius Uwamanua, said that the centre was established as a comprehensive facility offering mentorship, life skills training, and vocational programmes.

The vocational programmes, according to him, include knitting, cosmetology, tailoring, and shoe making.

Uwamanua said the centre also provided essential services such as mentorship for children facing early marriage pressures and gender-based violence.

“The initiative has created a space where children can build trust and receive the necessary support, including legal services and psychosocial assistance.

“The centre provided multi-sectoral support in different services for children such as vocational, digital, and mentorship training, among others to the children,” he said.

One of the rescued girls commended the initiative, pledging to be a change agent to rescue many girls from early marriage through her continued counselling of girls.

“My parent had already pressured me into early marriage, but I had to come here through the help of a friend.

“The mentorship sessions I gained from this centre have helped me, and I am able to convince my mother of the implications.

“I thank God that my mother listened to me and was able to tell my father to stop this idea of early marriage plans for me and my sister.

“Now we are learning here, and I will make sure I tell other girls in my community about the dangers of early marriage,” she said.

Also, the District Head of Gagi Area in Sokoto South LGA, Alhaji Muhammad Jabbi, praised UNICEF for supporting the Sokoto State Government in addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

Jabbi urged the government to take full ownership of the initiative and expand its reach to benefit more children.