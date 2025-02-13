Truck crushes female Poly student to death in Bauchi

Students and management of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, were thrown into mourning on Wednesday when a truck crushed to death a female student of the institution.

Rabiu Mohammed, the institution's Public Relations Officer (PRO), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

Mohammed said the victim, Faith Adesola, a new institution student, paid her school fees and started attending lectures but had not yet completed her registration.

He said this made it difficult to trace her department instantly after the accident. Still, he was later identified as a new student in the Department of Mass Communication.

“There was an accident, and one of our students, unfortunately, was crushed to death by a truck driver.

“From the reports received from the Chief Security Officer, the Students Affairs Officer, as well as the Head of the Department, the student took a motorcycle and unfortunately, the truck hit the motorcycle.

“This eventually resulted in the truck crushing the student, and she lost her life in the process, but the motorcyclist was unharmed.

“We took her to our clinic where the doctor confirmed her dead, and we have deposited her corpse at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital’s morgue so as to plan on how to reach the family,” he said.

According to the spokesman, Adesola is from Osun State but based in Jos.