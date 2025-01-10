Troops neutralise 109 terrorists, arrest 81 suspects in 1 week

Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in the last week, neutralised 109 terrorists, apprehended 81 suspects and rescued 43 kidnapped hostages across theatres of operation in the country.

During the week under review, troops neutralised 109 and arrested 81 persons.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also nabbed six perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N618.7 million during the week.

According to him, troops recovered 21 assorted weapons and 124 assorted ammunition, comprising nine AK-47 rifles, five fabricated rifles, four Dane guns, and locally made pistols.

He said the troops also recovered seven magazines, 97 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, five live cartridges, three baofeng radios, four vehicles, six motorcycles and four mobile phones amongst other items.

Buba said the troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 10 crude oil cooking ovens, 10 dugout pits, 12 boats, four storage tanks and 10 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include three pumping machines, 12 speedboats, 20 drums, two motorcycles, one mobile phone and four vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 631,709 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,140 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,250 litres of PMS.

“Troops are sustaining the winning ways of ongoing operational engagements.