Tragedy in Kaduna as monarch slumps, dies at occasion

The Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, a district head in the Zazzau Emirate Council of Kaduna State, has died after slumping at an occasion on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The monarch slumped while attending an occasion along with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and later died at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar Gayan Zaria.

Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Zazzau's Media and Publicity officer, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that the Zazzau Emirate Council announces the passing of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya Pate, a Council Member of the Emirate.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters, passed away while attending a program alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning,” the statement stated.

The deceased's remains have since been buried at Rimin Dodo later on Thursday evening.

In his condolence message, the Emir of Zazzau described the incident as “the will of Allah,” stating that “death is inevitable and can come whenever Allah is destined.”

Bamalli, who condoled the deceased's family, described the monarch as a hardworking, dedicated, and very religious whose vacuum would not quickly be filled.