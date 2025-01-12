Toe the path of peace with Oyo kingmakers - Ooni advises Alaafin-elect

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded the appointment of Alaafin-elect, Prince Abimbola Owoade.

He also congratulated the Alaafin-elect on his appointment as the new custodian of the timeless heritage of Oyo town.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by Otunba Moses Olafare, the Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Oba Ogunwusi lauded Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for providing the enabling environment and supporting the smooth transition that has now birthed a new king for Oyo.

Ogunwusi also applauded kingmakers, the royal families and the people of Oyo for the patience and maturity displayed throughout the sacred process which lasted over two years.

According to him, the decision heralds a new era of prosperity, unity, and cultural preservation for the people of Oyo.

“Historically, Oyo and Ile-Ife share an unbreakable bond rooted in divine origin and cultural preservation. Oyo remains a very important crown jewel in Yorubaland.

“This interconnected lineage emphasises the significance of the Alaafin’s throne, which remains a vital pillar in the structure of Yoruba traditional governance and heritage.

“The appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade signifies the continuation of this sacred bond and the unwavering strength of the Yoruba cultural legacy,” he said.

Ogunwusi added: “We are confident that the Alaafin-elect will build upon the enduring legacy of his predecessors, particularly the immediate past Alaafin, Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

“Now that you have emerged victorious, you have become the father of all, who must rally all other contestants for the growth of Oyo town because you can not do it alone.

“You must bring everyone on board; Oyomesi must remain united under your watch either those who supported you or those who didn’t support you, you must be magnanimous in victory.

“Please be ready to toe the path of peace with all the kingmakers without favouritism and partiality so that you can serve your people as a beacon of hope, justice, and development.”

Ogunwusi noted that Owoade’s ascension was a testament to the resilience of traditions and the shared aspiration for progress across the Yoruba race.

He called on the sons and daughters of Oyo, from nooks and crannies, to rally around the new Alaafin and work together to uphold the glory of Oyo town.

“It is through collective support and collaboration that Oyo will continue to thrive and maintain its place as a cornerstone of Yoruba greatness.