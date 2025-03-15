Tinubu’s minister of art and culture: Who is Hannatu Musawa?

Hannatu Musa Musawa, born on November 1, 1974, in Katsina State, Nigeria, is a distinguished lawyer, politician, and author. She currently serves as the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Early Life and Education

Musawa is the daughter of the late Alhaji Musa Musawa, a prominent Nigerian politician and member of the Northern Elements Progressive Union.

She pursued her higher education in the United Kingdom, obtaining a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Buckingham.

She furthered her studies with two master's degrees: one in the legal aspects of marine affairs from the University of Cardiff and another in oil and gas law from the University of Aberdeen.

Legal Career

Upon completing her education, Musawa was called to the Nigerian Bar and began her legal career.

She worked with various private law firms in the UK and Wales before establishing her own firm, Hanney Musawa & Associates, in Nigeria in 2005.

Her legal expertise spans multiple domains, including marine and oil and gas law.

Political Involvement

Musawa's political journey includes serving as a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress during the 2023 presidential campaign.

She was also part of the prosecution team in the 2003 presidential election petition between Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ministerial Appointment

In 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Musawa as the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

Prior to this, she served as his special adviser on culture and entertainment economy.

As minister, she is responsible for promoting and developing Nigeria's creative sector and preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

Controversies

Musawa's appointment has not been without controversy.

In 2020, the Senate rejected her nomination as National Commissioner at the National Pension Commission due to issues related to the completion of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

Similar concerns resurfaced following her ministerial appointment in 2023.

Personal Life

Musawa is known for her commitment to human rights and has been actively involved in various advocacy initiatives.

She maintains an active presence on social media platforms, sharing insights into her professional activities and personal interests.

Musawa was married to Samad Rabiu, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist who is also the second richest man in Nigeria.