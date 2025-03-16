Tinubu's govt reaffirms commitment to completing all iconic road projects nationwide

The Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration's commitment to massively investing in road infrastructure across the country.

Goronyo said this on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal at Government House, Gusau, in Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in Zamfara on a one-day working visit to inspect the ongoing Federal Government road projects in the state.

The minister noted that the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of various road projects across the country if completed, would boost critical development sectors such as transportation, infrastructure, economy and security.

According to him, President Tinubu is passionate about the development of Nigeria.

“As we all know, Mr President has initiated various legacy projects across the country, including the Illelah-Sokoto-Badagry Super-Highway and Lagos-Calabar Highway, among others.

“The ongoing road reconstruction projects by President Tinubu’s administration covered all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“We are given the marching order by Mr President to inspect these projects across the country. We must ensure that quality jobs is done by the contractors,” he said.

Goronyo said that the ministry had started the Kebbi and Sokoto States inspection for the Illela-Sokoto-Badagry Super-Highway project.

He said that the ministry’s team visited Zamfara to inspect the ongoing reconstruction and dualisation of the Zaria-Gusau-Mafara-Sokoto Highway.

“You know, when President Tinubu came to power, he was not happy with the bad condition of the Nigerian roads, especially the Zaria-Gusau-Sokoto Highway,” he noted.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work done and urged the contractors to ensure a speedy and quality job.

Goronyo appealed for the Zamfara government’s security intervention in the state's ongoing federal government road projects.

“We are seeking for collaboration with the Zamfara State Government to ensure adequate security coverage to the ongoing road projects in the state,” the minister pleaded.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support President Tinubu's administration so that it can provide meaningful development to the country.

The minister commended the Zamfara government’s ongoing urban renewal projects across the state.

“It is pertinent to commend the ongoing positive and transformative agenda for the development of Zamfara embarked upon by Gov. Dauda Lawal,” he noted.

Receiving the minister, the Chief of Staff, Government House Gusau, Mukhtar Lugga, appreciated the minister for the visit.

Lugga said that the Zamfara government was ready to support the federal government to execute development projects in the state.