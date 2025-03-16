Tinubu's govt not responsible for Christian killings - Obidike tells US govt

Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a politician and South-East Christian leader, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has urged the United States government to reconsider any plans to impose sanctions on Nigeria over the alleged targeted killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The religious leader made the appeal in a statement on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Obidike reaction follows a United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa's recommendation to President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Nigeria due to the alleged widespread killing of Christians and escalating religious violence within the country.

He stressed that the reports influencing the recommendation are based on events that redate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and do not reflect the country's current security and economic realities.

The cleric noted that Nigeria’s economy is showing signs of recovery, citing crashing petrol prices and stabilising costs of essential commodities. He warned that imposing sanctions at this crucial moment would be counterproductive, as Nigeria needs support, not distractions, in its path to economic stability.

He also highlighted that security has significantly improved under Tinubu’s leadership, saying many honest Nigerians can attest to that fact.

While appreciating the U.S. government’s efforts to promote stability in Nigeria, he cautioned that sanctions would only worsen hardships for citizens and divert the government’s focus from its developmental goals.

Obidike calls for stronger diplomatic ties with US

Obidike called for stronger diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the U.S., emphasising the mutual benefits of cooperation. He referenced U.S. programs like the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Network and the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF), which have created significant opportunities for Nigerian youth.

Additionally, he highlighted that many American businesses operate in Nigeria, benefiting from its large market and economic potential.

The religious leader reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal to promote economic stability, Floating of the naira to attract foreign investment, Expansion of infrastructure, including the Second Niger Bridge and rail network and Social welfare programs, such as the student loan initiative for Nigerian students.

He stressed that these policies are laying the foundation for long-term growth despite rising inflation and security concerns.