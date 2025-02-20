Tinubu will inaugurate Lagos-Badagry Expressway for 2nd year in office - Umahi

The Lagos-Badagry Expressway, undergoing rehabilitation and expansion into six lanes, has been targeted for completion by April.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday during an inspection tour of the highway.

Umahi said that the 46k stretch, which is the first section of the ECOWAS road to Seme Border and Abidjan, would be ready for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu to commemorate his second year in office.

The minister said the project contractor had been paid N50 billion out of the N71 billion contract sum.

According to him, the contractor has demonstrated a high capacity to deliver the project by the set timeline.

Umahi said, “The contractor has been paid about N50 billion, which means that N21 billion is left to complete the job.

“We have scheduled a meeting with the contractor to discuss how to finalise the remaining four to five kilometres before April 20.”

Umahi also said the second section terminating at Seme Border would be done with concrete pavement.

He said a proposal would be made for the border states to complete their sections of the ECOWAS highway project, which would terminate in Abidjan.

The minister of works commended the President for working on about 270 inherited projects nationwide.

He said the projects were earmarked for inauguration in May.