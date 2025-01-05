Tinubu to attend Mahama’s inauguration as Ghana’s president for 2nd term

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of John Mahama, President-elect, on Jan. 7.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana from 2011 to 2017, was reelected in December 2024.

He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo( 2017-2025), Mr Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

“President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

“Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

“President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony.”