Tinubu praises National Assembly for endorsing state of emergency in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu lauded the National Assembly on Thursday for ratifying the State of Emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President described the decision as a crucial step in restoring stability.

He highlighted that the prolonged political crisis had paralysed governance and jeopardised national economic security for more than 15 months.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly, including Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, and Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He also praised other principal officers and members for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers people over partisan interests.

The President also acknowledged the lawmakers’ careful review of classified security briefings, emphasising the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

“The crisis in Rivers was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy.

“This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability,” Tinubu stated.

He affirmed that the six-month emergency would empower the newly appointed Sole Administrator to stabilise Rivers, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

The President further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

“This decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the actions of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.