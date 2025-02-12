Tinubu meets Google CEO in Paris over AI skills expansion in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Google, Mr Sundar Pichai, for the company's interest in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in Nigeria.

Tinubu met the Google team in Paris on Wednesday in the company of Mr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

“The Google team engaged in constructive discussions with President Tinubu aimed at forging a strategic partnership to enhance Nigeria’s journey toward AI and digital transformation.

“The collaboration seeks to position Nigeria as a prominent technology and innovation hub, leveraging AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure to foster economic growth and enhance global competitiveness.”

It stated that the conversations focused on key initiatives, such as expanding Nigeria's digital infrastructure and equipping the workforce with essential digital skills for the future.

They also included promoting AI-driven research and innovation, encouraging greater cloud adoption across various industries, and establishing Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy.

“President Tinubu emphasised that this partnership aligns seamlessly with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, centred on economic diversification through industrialisation, technology, and innovation.

“The federal ministry of communications, innovation, and digital economy will provide strategic oversight, while the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will coordinate efforts alongside the private sector to ensure widespread and meaningful impact.”

Speaking at the meeting, Pichai reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He stated, “Nigeria has an incredible opportunity to lead in AI and digital innovation in Africa. Google is excited to continue working with the Nigerian government to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and economic growth.”

Speaking on the engagement with the President, Tijani said the partnership between Nigeria and Google represented an important opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement and strengthen our digital economy.