Tinubu lauds Adeleke at alternative school for girls inauguration in Osun, donates N50m

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, inaugurated an ‘Alternative High School for Girls constructed by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in Osogbo on Friday.

Tinubu equally provided items (shoes and handbags) for business startups, and N50 million to 1000 women in Osun to start or boost their small businesses.

“I am delighted to be back again in Osogbo, Osun State to inaugurate the alternative high school for girls.

“On April 23, the soil-turning ceremony for the construction of this school took place.

“Today’s inauguration marks the fulfilment of the commitment I made during the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) hashtag “we are equal campaign in Nigeria” on May 13, using education as my focus under the theme, Education as a Powerful Tool for Change, no girl left behind.

“This is to ensure that women and girls, regardless of their circumstance have access to quality education,” she said

Tinubu appreciated Governor Adeleke and his wife for approving the land on which the school was erected.

She said the school in Osogbo was one of the six alternative schools for girls that would be built across Nigeria by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The wife of the President said that five other schools were to be built in Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo and Rivers States.

According to her, 44 other alternative high schools are already built across the northern part of the country.

Tinubu said that the Renewed Hope Initiative would continue to champion programmes that empower girls, women and youth nationwide.

“Education empowers individuals to meet their full potential,” she said

The alternative high school for girls in Osogbo, the first lady said, was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a creche to ensure young mothers can attend classes without worrying about their babies.

"It also has a skills acquisition centre to provide vocational training and economic empowerment, modern classrooms and also an ICT centre,” she said

Tinubu subsequently handed over the school to the Osun Government.

In addition, the first lady donated brand new shoes, hang bags and N50,000 each to 1000 women as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Scheme.

She said that Mrs Titilola Adeleke would disburse the items and N50 million (already deposited) to the 1000 selected women.

Tinubu said that on December 17, 250 elderly persons in the state would receive N200,000 each under the Renewed Hope Elderly Support Programme.

According to her, the state government had promised to match the gesture and provide the same amount to an additional 250 elderly persons.

Earlier, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun thanked the First Lady and her husband for establishing the school in his state.

“We are elated because the family under the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu, is deepening the state-federal relationship.

“This new partnership is a landmark development in the history of our nation.