Tinubu has truncated democracy - Amaechi reacts to emergency rule in Rivers

Rotimi Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor and immediate past Minister of Transport, has weighed in on President Bola Tinubu's decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly in the wake of a state of emergency in the state.

Following the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state, the President proclaimed a six-month state of emergency during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Tinubu also suspended Fubara, Odu and the Martins-Amaewhule-led Assembly and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the state's affairs for the duration of the emergency rule.

However, the decision has triggered condemnation from different quarters, as lawyers, activists, and opposition figures argued that the President lacks the Constitutional authority to suspend elected officials.

Amaechi joins Tinubu's criticism over Rivers' emergency rule

In his reaction to the development, Amaechi, who governed Rivers State from 2007 to 2015, aligned with the rising opposition to Tinubu's action.

The former Transport Minister unequivocally condemned the move by the President, saying it speaks to a power grab and marks a descent of the country into totalitarianism.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in which he described the emergency rule as a clear violation of the Nigerian Constitution by the President.

Amaechi called on well-meaning Nigerians, including the Nigerian Governors' Forum, to oppose the President's declaration.

“Unequivocally, I condemn the rather brazen and unilaterally reckless suspension and removal of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With this singular move, Mr President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State. This clearly violates our Constitution, the same Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Mr. President swore to uphold.

“Section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution, clearly stipulates how a State Governor can be removed from office. And it does not include a fiat declaration, decree or promulgation by Mr. President. Therefore, he cannot appropriate such powers to himself.

“A democratically elected State Governor cannot be removed from office by a proclamation of Mr. President. The suspension of two key democratically elected arms of Government in Rivers State by Mr. President evidently violates our Constitution, even within the scope and interpretation of Section 305 that the President cited in his broadcast.

“The unlawful suspension of elected democratic institutions in my dear Rivers State points to a brazen attempt at power grab in the State by forces and persons who do not have such Constitutional powers. The unfolding events in Rivers State in the past months, points to a clear orchestrated plot by some persons to unconstitutionally perpetrate and impose themselves on the people.

“At this inauspicious moment in our nation’s trajectory, all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of our Constitution and rape of our democracy. Mr President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand.

“Politicians across divides should speak up; rise to halt our nation’s descent into totalitarianism. State Governors and Legislators should speak up now. I urge the National Assembly to reject this illegality.

“As a former State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), I am not unaware of the role elected Governors in the country can play to halt this descent and reverse the unlawful actions of Mr. President. I commend the Governors that have spoken against the unlawful suspension.