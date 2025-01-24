Tinubu hails Finland for arresting, detaining Simon Ekpa

President Bola Tinubu commended the Finnish government's intervention in arresting and detaining Simon Ekpa on Friday.

Tinubu spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president said the government would not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

He also commended the Finnish authorities for their timely intervention, safeguarding the nation’s integrity and mitigating an action that threatened peaceful coexistence.

“I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible.

” We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism,” Tinubu told the Finnish ambassador.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness.

” We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development.

” Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.

“The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means.

” The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values.

” We must respect the rule of law,” the president said.

Similarly, Tinubu received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Hocine Mezoued.

The president noted that the ambassador’s priorities, including Information and Communications Technology (ICT), agriculture and education, would directly impact the country’s development.

“Nigeria is undergoing a series of necessary reforms to stimulate growth and prosperity.

” Thank you also for the humanitarian support in the North East.

” I believe that we can work together,” he added.

Responding, the Ambassador of Finland extolled the president for his courage in initiating reforms that would benefit the economy and ensure prosperity in the future.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations.

” The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now.

” The National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence,” the ambassador noted.

“I salute you for all the ongoing reforms in the country.

” They are not easy. Even though it is painful, it is the only way Nigeria can progress. It is essential for the country.

“Finland has been involved in peace mediation as well.

” We also have opportunities for Nigeria in energy. We can work and make it a realisable dream,” she stated.

In a meeting with the European Union ambassador, Tinubu noted that the group remained one of Nigeria's largest trading partners.

He urged the envoy to work toward elevating the volume of transactions and strengthening the ties.

According to the president, Nigeria needs support in digitalising and automating operations and processes for rendering services.

The president said the Nigerian economy could support investments with its vibrant and youthful population.

Tinubu urged collaboration between Nigeria and Algeria to implement the trans-Saharan African Gas Pipeline project.

“We need to lift one another in Africa, and we will be stronger together.

” We can be abused or ignored, but we have nothing to prove to anyone but ourselves.

” We must lift Africa together,” the president said.

Mignot told the president that Nigeria holds “many untapped potential” and added that more could be realised through development, cooperation, and technology leveraging.

“We have a solid partnership based on our shared values,” he said.

The Algerian Ambassador also said the trans-Sahara African Gas Pipeline project and other proposed regional development projects would significantly impact the continent.