Tinubu departs for private visit to France ahead of AU summit in Ethiopia

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

“In Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled for Feb. 12th to 16th.

“The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the AU summit,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.