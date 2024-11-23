Tinubu departs Brazil, heading for Abuja after G20 summit participation

President Bola Tinubu is to depart Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, for Abuja after attending the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The President is due to arrive at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10.00 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Tinubu had attended the G20 Leaders Summit where he endorsed the global alliance against hunger and poverty, which he said was pivotal.