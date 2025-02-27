Tinubu celebrates renowned teacher Ajibola who clocks 100 years Friday

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with one of Nigeria’s foremost teachers, Mama Christiana Ajibola, who marks her centenary birthday on February 28.

Tinubu acknowledged her remarkable journey of grace, wisdom, perseverance, career commitment and the pursuit of strong Christian values, his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Thursday.

While congratulating Ajibola on reaching the age of 100, the President applauded her dedication and selfless service to the nation as an educator, affirming that she had left an enduring legacy that would continue to inspire and uplift future generations.

Ajibola has had a distinguished teaching career that has spanned several decades and has impacted generations of young people across the country.

Born on Feb. 28, 1925, in Ise-Ekiti, present-day Ekiti State, to catechist parents, Ajibola began her education in 1930 at Holy Trinity Primary School in Aisegba.

After her primary education, she went to Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, where she served as a pupil teacher from 1937 to 1939 under the leadership of Archdeacon Dallimore of the Ekiti Diocese.

She completed her elementary education in January 1941 with a Standard Six certificate.

In pursuit of higher academic qualifications, Ajibola attended the United Missionary College (UMC) in Ibadan from 1941 to 1943. After a three-year teacher training course, she earned her Higher Elementary Certificate.

After graduation, she taught in various schools across Ekiti and Oyo states from 1941 to 1948.

1960 Mama went for professional teacher education at the University of Reading, UK. Ajibola pioneered the Nigerian Girls Guide Association, forming the first Ibadan Cadet Company at the United Missionary College.

While teaching at Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo, she rose to become the Girls Guide Leader for Oyo North and South in the late 1960s.