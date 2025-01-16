Tinubu celebrates Nigerian scientists who made Biden's honour list

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated six Diaspora Nigerians who earned their names among President Joe Biden's 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in the United States.

Established by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, the prestigious recognition represents the highest honour bestowed by the United States government on outstanding scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

This year's selection announced by President Biden on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, consists of individuals employed or funded by 14 participating United States government agencies.

The Nigerian honorees include Azeez Butali, Gilbert Lilly Endowed Professor of Diagnostic Sciences, College of Dentistry, University of Iowa; Ijeoma Opara, Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences), Yale School of Public Health, Yale University; and Oluwatomi Akindele, Postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Others are Eno Ebong, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biology at Northeastern University; Oluwasanmi Koyejo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University; and Abidemi Ajiboye, Executive Vice Chair of the Case School of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on Thursday, Tinubu congratulated the trailblazing Nigerians for their remarkable achievements in science, technology, and engineering.

The President said recognising these exceptional talents underscores Nigeria's vast potential to excel both at home and on the global stage.