Tinubu celebrates Gbajabiamila's mother, Alhaja Lateefat at 95

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila on her 95th birthday, March 2.

Gbajabiamila is a revered leader, accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist and the mother of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

On this special occasion, Tinubu celebrated Gbajabiamila and extolled her unmatched kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to serving God and humanity.

The President described her as a formidable political force in Lagos and beyond, reflecting on her impactful service as the first elected female local government chairperson during the Lateef Jakande administration.

President Tinubu said Gbajabiamila’s name would undoubtedly stand out when chronicling the women who had left lasting marks on Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.