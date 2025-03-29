Tinubu at 73: A legacy of political influence from Lagos to Aso Rock

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his 73rd birthday, tributes are pouring in, reflecting on his political influence and economic reforms.

Public affairs and tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, in a recent opinion piece, described Tinubu as a leader whose impact on governance and leadership spans decades.

“His influence remains undeniable. He has consistently made bold decisions, unshaken by critics,” Atoyebi wrote, highlighting Tinubu’s controversial yet defining policies since assuming office.

A key policy move under his administration was the removal of the decades-old fuel subsidy, a decision that sparked debate but was seen as necessary for fiscal stability.

“He removed the fuel subsidy that had drained national resources for decades, a step many feared but one crucial for Nigeria’s economic survival,” she stated.

Tinubu’s economic agenda has also focused on unifying the foreign exchange market to attract investment and stabilising the naira.

“He initiated policies to revive local industries, boost production, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports,” Atoyebi noted.

Security has been another focal point of Tinubu’s administration. According to Atoyebi, his leadership has strengthened security agencies and enhanced collaboration in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Boko Haram’s activities have reduced, because who dares when Asiwaju is in power?” she remarked.

In the area of infrastructure, Tinubu has prioritised the expansion of roads, railway networks, and power generation, ensuring a more robust economic environment.

Additionally, his fiscal policies have empowered state governments to generate more revenue and lessen their dependence on federal allocations.

Beyond policy achievements, Tinubu’s political legacy extends to mentorship.

“If we were to gather 100 of Nigeria’s most influential figures today, 99% would trace their growth and success back to Jagaban,” Atoyebi asserted, emphasising his role in shaping the country’s leadership.