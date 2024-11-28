Tinubu asks Senate to confirm appointment of CCB Governing Board members

The Senate has received President Bola Tinubu’s request for confirmation of the appointment of three persons as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter was read on Thursday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary.

The president, in the letter, said that the confirmation of CCB board members’ appointment was by the provisions of Sections 154 (1) and paragraphs 1(a) and (b) of Part 1 to the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter gave the names of the members as Mr Fatai Ibikunle, Mr Kennedy Ikpeme and Retired Justice Ibrahim Buba.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner.