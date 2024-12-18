Tinubu approves executive management for River Basin Development Authorities

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, based in Abeokuta, now has Odebunmi Olusegun (Oyo) as Chairman and Dr Adedeji Ashiru (Osun) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Ayo Oyalowo (Oyo) for Finance; Dokunmu Oyekunle (Ogun) for Planning and Design; Suleiman Oris (Lagos) for Agricultural Services; and Julius Oloro (Lagos) for Engineering.

The Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority has Alhaji Sanusi Babantanko (Bauchi) as Chairman and Samuel Mohammed (Taraba) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Usman Bakare (Taraba) for Engineering; Ibrahim Jalo (Gombe) for Finance; Isa Matori (Bauchi) for Planning and Design; and Hamman Dikko (Adamawa) for Agricultural Services.

The Chad Basin Development Authority has Prof. Abdu Dauda (Borno) as Chairman and Tijjani Tumsa (Yobe) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Bashir Baale (Yobe) for Finance; Iliyasu Muazu (Adamawa) for Agricultural Services; Mohammed Shetima (Borno) for Engineering; and Vrati Nzonzo (Borno) for Planning and Design.

Mike Ezomo (Edo) has been appointed Chairman of the Benin-Owena Development Authority, with Femi Adekanbi (Ondo) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Dr Austin Izagbo (Delta) for Planning and Design; Johnson Oghuma (Edo) for Agricultural Services; Adegboyega Bamisile (Ekiti) for Finance; and Bayode Akinduro (Ondo) for Engineering.

Chief Ebikemi Bosin (Delta) has been appointed Chairman of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, with Amgbare Ebitimi (Bayelsa) as Managing Director.

The Executive Directors are: Mrs Mary Alagoa (Rivers) for Finance; Felix Kurogha (Bayelsa) for Agricultural Services; and Dr Nnamdi Akani (Rivers) for Planning and Design.

For the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Haruna Usman (Niger) is appointed Chairman, and Dangajere Shuaibu Jaja (Kaduna) is appointed Managing Director.

The Executive Directors are: Mohammed Usman (Niger) for Finance; Dr Abdullahi Kutso (Niger) for Planning and Design; Ayuba Tedde (FCT) for Agricultural Services; and John Hassan (Kaduna) for Engineering.

Tinubu has also appointed Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa (Kwara) as Chairman and George Olumoroti (Kogi) as Managing Director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Babajamu Adeniran (Kwara) for Engineering; Abdullahi Sadiq (Kogi) for Agricultural Services; Alanamu Abolere (Kwara) for Planning and Design; and Abidemi Adeyemi (Kogi) for Finance.

The Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority now has Dr Amos Yadukso (Plateau) as Chairman and Ninga Terese (Benue) as Managing Director.

The Executive Directors are: Chief Chris Takar (Benue) for Engineering; Yusuf Omaaki (Nasarawa) for Finance; Hassan Omale (Kogi) for Agricultural Services; and Okibe Ogomola (Benue) for Planning and Design.

The Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority now has Sen. Emmanuel Anosike (Anambra) as Chairman and Emeka Nduka (Imo) as Managing Director.

The Executive Directors are: Nwebonyi Priscilla Nkechi (Ebonyi) for Finance; Evaristus Asadu (Enugu) for Engineering; Onukwubiri Ojigwe (Abia) for Agricultural Services; and Abigail Igwe (Anambra) for Planning and Design.

Mamman Aliyu (Jigawa) and Rabiu Bichi (Kano) have been appointed Chairman and Managing Director, respectively, of the Hadejia Jamaere River Basin Development Authority.

The Executive Directors appointed are: Tijjani Isa (Jigawa) for Planning and Design; Hajiya Zainab Gamawa (Bauchi) for Agricultural Services; Baffa Abdulkadir (Kano) for Engineering; and Musa Kwankwaso (Kano) for Finance.

The President also appointed Wabilly Nyiam (Cross River) and Mrs Glory Oho (Akwa Ibom) as Chairman and Managing Director, respectively, of the Cross River Basin Development Authority.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Effiwat Akwat Eyo (Cross River) for Finance; Ms. Ebiere Udoh (Akwa Ibom) for Agricultural Services; Charles Akpan (Akwa Ibom) for Engineering; and Dr Ndom Abia (Akwa Ibom) for Planning and Design.

For the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Bello Wurno (Sokoto) has been appointed Chairman and Abubakar Mallam (Kebbi) is the Managing Director.

The Executive Directors appointed are: Kabiru Maigoro (Zamfara) for Planning and Design; Abubakar Ibrahim (Katsina) for Finance; Muttaka Jikamshi (Katsina) for Agricultural Services; and Mansur Aminu (Zamfara) for Engineering.