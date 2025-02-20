Tinubu approves establishment of specialised universities in Osun and Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assented to two bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun, and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti.

The President said these specialised institutions would address the population's educational needs, drive research and innovation, and contribute to the country’s overall economic growth and development.

Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the institutions would serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy.

“According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 state universities and 149 private universities.

“On Feb. 3, the President approved establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoni town of Tai, Rivers.