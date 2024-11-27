Tinubu appoints MKO Abiola's son, Jamiu as SSA on Linguistics & Foreign Matters

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jamiu Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

The appointee is one of the children of the late Chief Moshood Kolawole Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.

According to a statement by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Jamiu's appointment took effect from November 14, 2024.

Imohiosen said the appointment aligns with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended.

Until his recent deployment, the appointee served as the Special Assistant to the President of Special Duties in the office of the Vice President.

Tinubu tasked Jamiu to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

