Those who engage in hookup usually end up dead... - LASU warns new students

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Friday warned its students, especially females, against engaging in prostitution, popularly known as ‘hookup.’

LASU’s Chief Security Coordinator, retired CSP Oluwole Ojo, gave the warning in a lecture at the orientation ceremony of students for the 2024 Modular Year Sandwich Degree Programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the university’s main campus at Ojo.

The chief security coordinator said that the results of such a lifestyle were always undesirable.

He advised the students to face their studies to be able to graduate with good grades.

“You will find out that those who engage in hookup usually end up dead if care is not taken. I advise you to desist from it.

“We have CCTV cameras everywhere in the school for your safety, the safety of the staff, and the safety of everyone who comes and goes out of the school,” he said.

He also advised them to report any threats to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Later, at the student's matriculation ceremony, the LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated the students on their admissions.

Prof. Adenike Boyo, LASU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), represented her.

“Your choice to enroll in our sandwich degree program clearly indicates your belief in our capacity to provide qualitative education for you.

“I want to assure you that you have made a decision you will never regret.

“To this end, I advise you to embrace self-discipline. Take advantage of all the opportunities the university provided for you to succeed,” she said.

The vice-chancellor advised the students to select their friends carefully.

“Bad friends destroy good habits.

“Also, shun deviant behaviours that could truncate your academic career,” she said.

She said the university had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, corruption and hooliganism and that those found engaging in them would face disciplinary action.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your life, I encourage you to set goals, stay focused and never lose sight of your dreams,” she said.

The Director, Directorate of Sandwich Degree Programme, LASU, Prof. John Adeogun, urged the new students to strive for excellence.

“As you begin your studies as bonafide students of LASU, be assured that you have the same rights and privileges enjoyed by our regular students.