This is an abuse of power - Madam Oby slams Senate for suspending Natasha

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, fondly called Madam Oby, has blasted the Nigerian Senate for suspending the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, amid sexual harassment allegations.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the upper legislative chamber imposed a six-month suspension on Natasha over her conduct on the floor a fortnight ago.

The embattled lawmaker had briefly disrupted proceedings when she started a protest over seating arrangements.

Upon discovering that her seat had been moved, the Kogi lawmaker raised her voice in frustration, forcing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to order her removal from plenary.

The Senate subsequently referred her to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, led by Senator Neda Imaseun, for disciplinary review.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan later went on national television to accuse Akpabio of making sexual advances at her, adding that her refusal to play ball with the Senate President is responsible for her issues in the Red Chamber.

On Wednesday, she submitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, but the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege swiftly rejected it.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha's office be kept under lock and key pending the completion of her suspension and that her suspension may be reviewed if she tenders a written apology.

Madam Oby slams Senate over Natasha's treatment

Reacting to the lawmaker's suspension, Ezekwesili accused the upper legislative chamber of "vicious abuse of power."

She said this in a series of posts on her X on Thursday, arguing that instead of probing the sexual harassment allegations levelled by Natasha against Akpabio, the Red Chamber has chosen an ignoble path.

"Investigate the accusation of sexual harassment is all that sensible Nigerians have collectively asked the @NGRSenate to do, but no, they have decided to choose the ignoble path of vicious abuse of power and desecration of our Public Institution @nassnigeria," she wrote.

"When men, because of little power fleetingly acquired, start speaking like they are God, we all must remember what History reveals of their kind.