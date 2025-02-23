They’ve always envied you - Abacha’s son defends father amid IBB’s June 12 claim

Sadiq Abacha, the son of Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has expressed admiration for his late father in reaction to buoyed-up discussions of the deceased’s role in the annulment of the June 12 1993 election.

Sadiq Abacha stated that his father’s leadership remains significant despite persistent scrutiny.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sadiq suggested that his father was a victim of jealousy and subtle betrayal but insisted that history would ultimately be kind to him.

“The man Abacha—you have always been the one they envied with silent deceit. History shall remember you for being a better leader, no matter how much they try to put you down. As a son, I am most proud of you today. You indeed are the man they wish they were half of,” he wrote.

He concluded his social media post with a Hausa adage: “Duk wanda yayi jifa a kasuwa,” which translates to “whoever throws a stone in the market…”—a phrase often interpreted as a warning that actions have consequences.

Sadiq’s statement comes just days after the launch of the highly anticipated autobiography ‘A Journey in Service’ by former military President Ibrahim Babangida, which has spurred extensive discussions.

A major talking point of the memoir is the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, in which Babangida admitted MKO Abiola was the undisputed winner.

IBB disclosed that while he regretted the decision, the move was largely carried out by disgruntled forces within his government, allegedly led by Abacha, without his approval.

The late Abacha, who ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his passing in 1998, remains one of the country’s most polarised figures.