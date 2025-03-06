They're doing the right thing - Remi Tinubu backs Senate's action over Natasha's case

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, has thrown her weight behind the 10th Senate's handling of the sexual harassment allegations by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central District, engaged in a shouting match with Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber fortnight ago over a change in seating arrangements.

After discovering that her seat had been moved, the Kogi lawmaker raised her voice in frustration, sparking a brief disruption in legislative proceedings.

She was later removed from plenary on the order of the Senate President and referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics , Privileges, and Code of Conduct, led by Senator Neda Imaseun , for disciplinary review.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan will later accuse Akpabio of making sexual advances at her, adding that her rejection of the advances started her trouble in the Senate.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the embattled lawmaker submitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, but the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege rejected the petition .

The Committee Chairman, Imaseun, who announced the dismissal, explained that Akpoti-Uduaghan had signed the petition herself rather than having it endorsed by another individual, making it procedurally invalid.

Remi Tinubu backs Senate

Addressing the press ahead of International Women’s Day, Tinubu said the Red Chamber should be a place of honour, not controversy.

She also appealed to Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership and refused every attempt to be sidelined.

“I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needed because that’s what it is,” the First Lady said.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time. Women, raise yourself; don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you anyhow. You can always shut them down before they start.”

Tinubu highlighted the significant progress women have made over the years, from the matriarchs of old to contemporary figures like Zuriel Oduwole, who champions peace.

She added that Nigerian youths are well-equipped to excel, urging women to continue lifting their heads high and doing their best.

Pulse reports that the Senate handed a six-month suspension to the Kogi lawmaker on Thursday following an investigation.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha's office be under lock and key pending the completion of her suspension.