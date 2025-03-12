The ultimate goal is impeachment - Shehu Sani predicts Fubara's fate

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has predicted that impeaching Governor Siminalyi Fubara will be the ultimate goal in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Fubara and lawmakers loyal to his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers politics and governance.

The crisis became public in October 2023 and has stalled governance in the oil-rich state as both parties fought things out in court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court delivered several judgements on Friday, February 28, 2025, resolving several matters favouring the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers .

The court ordered, among other things, the recognition of the 27 lawmakers, the re-presentation of the 2025 budget, and the organisation of a fresh local government election after declaring the October 5, 2024, exercise null and void.

Subsequently, Fubara expressed readiness to comply with the ruling once he received the judgement's Certified True Copies.

The Governor also disbanded the local government councils and ordered a fresh election to elect new chairpersons and councillors.

Sani predicts Fubara's impeachment

Meanwhile, Sani's comments came amid the latest twist in the saga between the Governor and the pro-Wike lawmakers.

The Governor, who reportedly went to the complex to re-present the 2025 budget, was forced to leave without having an audience with the legislators.

The development has raised suspicions over an alleged plan by the Amaewhule-led Assembly to impeach the governor, and Sani seems to agree with the theory.