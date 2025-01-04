TCN to ration power supply in FCT for 2 weeks following road dualisation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the rationing of power supply for Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)’s customers in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between Jan. 6 and Jan. 20.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Mbah said that the rationing would be due to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)’s road dualisation project along the Apo axis.

She said that eight number 132 Kilo Volt (kV) and 33kV towers would be relocated along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Outer Southern Expressway route).

Mbah listed the areas to be affected to include Kubwa, Karu, Maraba, Nyanya, Masaka, Keffi, Kukwaba, and Apo Mechanic.

According to her, the power rationing will also affect parts of Lugbe, Trademore Estate, Pyakasa, Sabon Lugbe Chika and Alaita axis.

”This relocation work will necessitate a planned power outage from 6th to 20th Jan from 9 am to 4 pm daily, which is the estimated duration for the dismantling and construction of the towers.

“It will also allow for the restringing of the power cables that will enable the resumption of bulk power supply to the Apo Transmission Substation from Gwagwalada Substation.

”While the relocation of the transmission towers is a necessity for the road completion project, TCN apologises for the inconvenience this planned power outage will cause,” she said.

Mbah assured customers that the power supply would be restored as soon as the tower relocation and cable stringing were completed.