TCN repairs vandalised power conductors in Abuja, restores supply after 6 weeks

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it successfully restored the full bulk power supply to Katampe- Central Area, Abuja 132/33 Kilo Volt (KV)lines 1&2 on Thursday.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mbah recalled that on Jan 17, the underground 1×400 Millimeters (MM) cross-link polyethylene (XLPE) copper conductor was vandalised, causing more than six weeks of a power disruption in Abuja. This necessitated the back feeding of some feeders.

According to her, TCN has completed the necessary repairs and replacements to the affected portion of the lines, fully restoring the bulk power supply to the affected feeders.

”This ensures that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) can now provide normal supply to its customers in the affected areas.

”TCN remains committed to ensuring a reliable power supply across the nation.