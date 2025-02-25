‘Tax reforms will boost jobs, investments in the North’ – Arewa groups

Seventy-two Arewa groups under the Northern Union have supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills and called on lawmakers to ensure swift passage.

The endorsement was announced after a Senate public hearing, where stakeholders debated the proposed reforms aimed at simplifying taxation and boosting economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Northern Union President Alhaji Adamu Muazu Garuba lauded the bills as a game-changer for the region’s economy.

“A simplified tax system will attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth,” Garuba said.

“The reduction in compliance costs will ease the burden on taxpayers, enabling them to invest in their businesses and communities.”

He further praised the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, for his impartiality and professionalism during the hearing.

“The reforms will promote fairness and equity by eliminating multiple taxation and reducing the tax burden on low-income earners,” Garuba added.

“This will promote social justice and reduce poverty in the region.”

According to Garuba, the increased revenue from the reforms will allow the government to fund critical infrastructure and social programs, addressing long-standing challenges in healthcare, education, and transportation.

Urging widespread support, he called on northern lawmakers to prioritise the bills

.“We urge them to put aside differences and pass these critical reforms. The fate of our region depends on it,” he said, also commending President Tinubu’s leadership.