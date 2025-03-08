Suspended, under fire — Senator Natasha delivers to her people despite tough 16 months

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s time at the 10th National Assembly has been anything but smooth.

The lawmaker, representing Kogi Central, has spent much of her tenure in the Senate entangled in political disputes, which could be seen as a continuation of her journey to the Red Chamber.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Akpoti-Uduaghan the loser of the February 25, 2023, contest. However, After challenging the election outcome in court, she was later declared the winner.

She began serving in the Senate on Thursday, November 2, 2025, after taking the oath of office administered to her by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze.

Meanwhile, navigating the Senate politics has seemed daunting for the embattled Kogi lawmaker, as evident in the recent happenings at the upper legislative chamber.

A fortnight ago, Senator Natasha was enmeshed in a public dispute with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over seating arrangements.

Her conduct infuriated not only Akpabio but also her colleagues, and she was subsequently suspended for six months following the recommendation of the Ethics Committee.

However, sandwiched between the shouting match at the Senate, and the resultant suspension was a sexual harassment allegation.

Appearing on national television, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that her ordeal in the Red Chamber started after she rejected sexual advances by Akpabio.

She followed up with a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, which the Ethics Committee initially dismissed for procedural flaws.

Despite the not-so-smooth ride in the House, Natasha has pushed forward with several constituency projects.

Below are some of her achievements in office;

Infrastructure development

In her first year in office, she commissioned a 1km road network at Abdul Azeez Memorial College in Okene and oversaw its reconstruction. The college now includes nine classroom blocks, four boarding houses, and 5,000 digital learning devices for students x2.

Healthcare initiatives

To improve water access, she has overseen the installation of a solar-powered system serving 300 locations with 1,800 taps. Healthcare is another focus, with primary health centers in Ohueta and Osara set for rehabilitation and medical outreach programs scheduled for Ajaokuta and Okehi.

Tackling insecurity

Insecurity remains a pressing issue, and one of her responses has been the reconstruction of the Ihima Police Station, carried out in collaboration with the Kogi State Police Command. Additionally, 30km of streetlights were installed across Kogi Central to improve visibility and safety.

Education

Her education and skill development programs have supported 353 students with scholarships through the Natasha Foundation, while 1,300 artisans have been trained in various trades, including renewable energy and catering, with each participant receiving a startup grant.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, she has announced plans to build new primary and secondary schools, a center for artificial intelligence and robotics, and an automotive mechatronics workshop, with construction set to begin in early 2025.

While her political battles have dominated the headlines, her projects show a steady effort to address local issues.