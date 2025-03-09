Supreme Court Ruling: Fubara bows to pressure, sets up meeting with pro-Wike lawmakers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has invited lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, led by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, for a meeting.

The invitation is contained in a letter dated March 7 and signed by Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The meeting, at which the recent Supreme Court judgement will be discussed, is scheduled to take place at the Governor's Office in the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Recall that following the Supreme Court judgement that resolved several matters favouring the Amaewhule-led lawmakers, Fubara vowed to comply with the ruling once he received the certified true copies.

Meanwhile, Danagogo's letter confirmed that the Governor had received the judgement and is open to dialogue with the Assembly members to implement the apex court's decisions.

“I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5th March 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting,” the letter partly read.

According to the SSG, the upcoming meeting between Fubara and the pro-Wike lawmakers will centre on providing a suitable place for assembly sittings and paying all outstanding remuneration and allowances of the Honourable members.

Other matters penned for discussion include the presentation of the budget and various other matters aimed at charting a new way forward for the oil-rich state.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt Hon Speaker and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:

“Monday, March 10, 2025. Time: 10 am, Venue: Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.