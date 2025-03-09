Supreme Court judgment has rendered us idle – Lottery Commission workers cry out

Members of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) staff say they have been rendered idle following the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the commission’s establishment Act.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, some of the workers narrated their frustration with how they go to work daily only to be redundant and sleep.

They expressed concerns over their current inactivity and urged the federal government to intervene promptly by facilitating their redeployment to other agencies.

NAN recalls that in a landmark judgment delivered on Nov. 22, 2024, the Supreme Court nullified the National Lottery Act 2005, which established the NLRC and granted the commission the authority to regulate national lotteries in Nigeria.

The judgment followed the 2008 suit filed by Lagos and other states of the Federation challenging the National Assembly’s powers to regulate lottery activities.

A seven-member court panel, in a unanimous judgment, held that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states except the Federal Capital Territory, in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, the apex court held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

The panel agreed that such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery, games of chance, and related issues.

In separate interviews with NAN, some commission staff members said that following the Supreme Court's decisions, they could no longer function and were yet to know their fate.

One of the workers who did not want the name mentioned said although they go to work daily and are still being paid their monthly salaries, they are concerned about their future.

“The court decisions actually took us by surprise, and we entirely understand that by the provisions of the constitution, the judgment of the Supreme Court is final.

“The situation, though, has not affected our monthly pay, but our fate remained uncertain, and it has made us remain unproductive.

“I am appealing to our mother ministry and the Federal government to promptly intervene,” the worker said

Similarly, another worker who also pleaded anonymity said they were in a state of confusion because they did not know what the next step should be.

“Of the truth, anything that has to do with the Supreme Court is irreversible. The whole issue is now in the hands of the government to decide the fate of the commission workers.”

A management staff member of the commission said their Director-General, Lanre Gbajabiamila had written a letter to President Bola Tinubu and other relevant authorities, requesting their intervention in the redeployment of workers to other government agencies.

“The situation is that we are waiting for redeployment to other agencies.

“The erstwhile DG has written to the President and copied the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation regarding the redeployment.

“We are now waiting for the Presidential directives,” the management staff member who equally pleaded anonymity said.

Meanwhile, when NAN contacted the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on the matter, the reporter was directed to the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, the commission's parent ministry.

While at the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Desk Officer in charge of Parastatal agencies confirmed that the ministry was aware of the Supreme Court judgment and its implications.