'We will support you' — Deputy Speaker Kalu pledges lifelong aid to orphans in Calabar

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has awarded full scholarships to young orphans at the Infant Jesus Orphanage in Calabar, Cross River State, covering their education from primary school to university.

Kalu’s philanthropic gesture came during his visit to the orphanage as part of the University of Calabar’s 37th convocation ceremony and 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The lawmaker, an alumnus of the institution, also donated ₦2 million in cash, along with food and essential supplies, to support the children.

Among the beneficiaries are 12-year-old twins, Chidera Emmanuela Maduka and Chimankpa Emmanuel Maduka, who expressed their desire to become lawyers.

Moved by their aspirations, Kalu pledged: “We will take over the training of Chidera and her twin to university level. I’m happy and proud they want to study law. We will support them.”

His generosity inspired additional donations from members of the House of Representatives (₦1 million), his former classmates from the University of Calabar’s Faculty of Law (₦300,000), APC chieftain Johnbosco Onunkwo (₦200,000), and the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) group (₦500,000), bringing the total contributions to ₦4 million.

Speaking to journalists, Kalu emphasised the transformative power of education: “Some of the kids here want to be lawyers like us. I have given them scholarships up to law school. Education can take you from this position and put you on a pedestal you never imagined.”

The coordinator of the orphanage, Sister Chinyere Chukwuka, expressed deep gratitude: “May God bless your family, businesses, and keep you away from enemies. As you have remembered us, you will be remembered.”