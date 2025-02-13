South-West governors to set up special security outfit, food hub to curb inflation

On Thursday, the South-West Governors Forum said it had become important to checkmate the activities of middlemen that inflated the prices of foodstuffs in the region.

The governors took the decision during a meeting in Lagos.

Its Chairman, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, hosted the South-West Governors Forum.

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Biodun Oyebaniji of Ekiti, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Sanwo-Olu attended the meeting.

The governors said that the South-West Geopolitical Zone would establish a joint monitoring team to monitor middlemen's activities in food sales.

Sanwo-Olu and the other governors addressed the press after four fours of deliberation.

The press briefing was held at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The forum recognises the need for food security. We encourage collaboration within the South-West states.

“We express concerns at the activities of unscrupulous middlemen, who inflate food prices.

“We will establish a food inflation joint monitoring team.

“We also discussed building a logistics hub to ensure food security, so we are working collaboratively.”

The forum frowned at the activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in some parts of the zone, saying that it would form a joint security surveillance team to combat any form of insecurity.

” The forum commends South-West governors for maintaining peace within the region, particularly during the festive period.

” We call on all states to continue to foster peaceful coexistence,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He praised the presidency and the National Assembly for establishing the South-West Development Commission.

“We all collectively agreed to situate the headquarters of the commission at Ibadan – Cocoa House.”

He also praised Tinubu for the efforts of his administration toward economic stability.

He said the forum also applauded the Federal Government for implementing the student loan scheme.

“We encourage all students in this region to take full advantage of this scheme.”