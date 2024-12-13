Soludo pledges to build Olympic-sized stadium in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has promised to build an Olympic-sized Stadium in the state, to improve sports facilities and promote grassroots sports development.

Soludo, who was represented by Dr Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information, disclosed at the 2024 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Week in Awka on Friday.

The SWAN week had the theme – “Sports Development in Anambra: The Infrastructure Question”.

The governor noted that his administration recognised the importance of infrastructure in sports development.

“The state government is investing hugely in sports infrastructure because we recognise the benefits of sports and contributions of Anambra indigenes in sports.

“Sports is not only about football, there are about 19 sporting activities and Anambra has a comparative advantage in about 10 sports.

“This is because a typical Anambra man or woman is physically fit and strong to get involved in sports and should be positioned to participate in state, regional and national sports activities.

“The state government will construct an Olympic-sized stadium in Anambra soon because sports is not just for fun, it is a serious economic activity that has made many athletes millionaires,” he said.

Soludo urged SWAN to support the state government in developing sports in the state and evoke the interest of youths in sports activities, toward tackling youth restiveness and other vices.

In his lecture, Prof. Chris Abakare of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and a guest lecturer decried the dilapidated and inadequate sports facilities in the state.

Abakare described the situation as a serious concern that needs to be addressed by the state government.

He described sports as a unifying factor and also an effective stimulus for economic development in the country and across the globe.

“I say this because of the good role sports play in the lives of our people and also globally.

The guest lecturer appealed to the three tiers of government to collaborate with the private sector to improve sports facilities in the state and the country.

He said that the measure would enable the government to discover more good athletes for the state and the nation.

Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Olympic Committee, urged the state government to construct a standard stadium in each of the three Senatorial districts to drive sports development in the state.

Also, Godwin Aghaulor, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, urged youths to get involved in sports to eliminate idleness and crime in the state.

Earlier, Chimezie Anaso, Chairman, SWAN, Anambra chapter, said the yearly event was to take stock of sporting activities in the state, chart the way forward and recognise stakeholders who have contributed positively in the sector.