Soludo offers N10m bounty on gunmen who attacked residents during Anambra burial

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has announced a N10 million reward for anybody with useful information on each of the gunmen responsible for an attack during a burial ceremony in Ihiala.

Soludo stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late Bridget Onuchukwu on Friday in Umuike, Ubahuekwem in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The police confirmed that gunmen attacked people preparing for a burial ceremony in the Ihiala community on Monday and killed nine people, including two security operatives.

Soludo expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of seven individuals and two security personnel.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I want to assure this community that those responsible for this violent act will be brought to justice.

“We will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended. All of them will pay for it.

“We are on their trail as we speak. Anybody that will avail us of information that will lead to their arrest will be appreciated.