Sole Administrator confirms release of withheld Rivers allocations

The Sole Administrator in charge of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has confirmed that the Federal Government has released the withheld local government allocations.

Ibas confirmed the development during a meeting with heads of local government administrators in Port Harcourt, the state's capital, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He also assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries, adding, “I feel the pain of the workers.”

Ibas further stressed the need for financial accountability, adding that he would scrutinise the handling of public funds.

The Sole Administrator reiterated his readiness to collaborate with traditional rulers and security agencies to ensure the safety of the residents.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” Ibas told local government administrators.

For his part, Clifford Paul, president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) commended the Federal Government for appointing the Sole Administrator.

Paul, who also serves as the Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, attributed Ibas's choice to his competence.

He appealed to the retired Vice Admiral to prioritise workers’ welfare, and explained that local government workers were owed two months’ salaries.