Shettima departs for UAE to inaugurate $315m oil facility owned by Nigerian firm

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration and naming of a $315 million oil production and storage facility.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nkwocha explained that the facility, which is a fully Nigerian-owned oil and gas company acquired by Oriental Energy Ltd., is scheduled for commissioning on Dec. 14.

He said that after the event in Dubai, the vice president will proceed to Saudi Arabia to perform a lesser hajj (Umrah) in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah from Dec. 16 to 19.

He said that the Vice-President is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah On Dec. 20.

According to him, discussions will focus on co-financing arrangements for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ Phase II) and enhanced coordination of IsDB projects in Nigeria.

This, he said, was aimed at bolstering the nation’s agricultural and economic development.