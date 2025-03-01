Senator Ireti under fire for 'taking sides' with Akpabio amid Natasha's sexual advance claim

Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate, has come under severe criticism on social media following her comments regarding the saga between her colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central District at the 10th Assembly, recently accused Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, of witch-hunting over her refusal to agree to his sexual advances.

This followed an ensuing altercation between the duo following a seating arrangement in the Senate last week.

The Kogi lawmaker's reaction sparked drama during the plenary, as she refused to vacate her old seat. Natasha later raised her hand to speak under Order 10 but was denied recognition because she was not in her newly assigned seat.

The situation quickly degenerated into a shouting match, as the Kogi lawmaker raised her voice in protest, accusing Akpabio of denying her privilege.

Subsequently, the Senate unanimously referred the lawmaker to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

Ireti slams Natasha over sexual harassment claim

However, in an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan leveled a sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, claiming that the latter had made sexual advances at her on two occasions.

She argued that the seating arrangement was a ploy to frustrate legislative duties.

But, reacting to Natasha's claim about the seating arrangement, Kingibe carpeted her female colleague, faulting her for disobeying Senate rules.

The FCT lawmaker disclosed that the three other female senators have been silent about the seating arrangement row because they don’t want to criticise Natasha.

“Silence is golden, especially when one of us is not following the rules, and as women, we did not want to come out publicly to say anything negative about her, and we were hoping all of this would blow over, as a lot of things do,” Kingibe said on Arise TV on Friday.

“The Senate is not a place where we are supposed to fight over trivialities like seating arrangements,” she added.

Kingibe further explained that Natasha was not the only lawmaker whose seat was moved, noting that other lawmakers were affected by the seating reassignment.

“This is about the rules of the Senate. So if I can point out that other women have been moved several times on that day, I wasn’t there, but I gathered that several men were also moved,” she said.

Nigerians pounce on Senator Kingibe

Meanwhile, Kingibe's account didn't go down well, with some people on social media who interpreted her remarks as a subtle endorsement of the Senate President.

The critics swiped at the FCT lawmaker, accusing her of failing to stand up for a fellow woman.

Below are some of the reactions from X:

"The perfect timing for Ireti to lend a voice and become nationally relevant, she backed an institution that herself has felt treated unfairly." @FakhuusHashim

“I don’t have a relationship with Akpabio to discuss sexual harassment” -‘Sen. Ireti.

"What if Akpabio doesn’t find you attractive, ma.

"Ireti should have kept quiet." @Morris_Monye

"Ireti Kingibe that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defended when Wike was tossing her around, this is what she has to say during Natasha's predicament. Ireti is not a good person. What a shame." @YarKafanchan

"Natasha STOOD UP TO DEFEND Ireti Kingibe in Senate when Akpabio shut Ireti's prayers down for the Karu fire.

"Natasha took the heat defending Ireti which led to Akpabio's chauvinistic "night club" viral remark to Tasha.

"Today, Ireti pays Natasha back with backing Akpabio." @sweetsixtien

"Ireti, when Wike came for you, it was social media that had your back. Nobody aired your flaws on TV.

"When Akpabio silenced you, Natasha supported you. You couldn't fight back then, but now you’ve found the strength to swiftly grant an interview, criticizing same Natasha." @Maybeks