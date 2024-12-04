Senate passes bill to establish Nigerian Police Force Training Institutions

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to give a legal framework for the establishment of Nigerian Police Force Training Institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Police Affairs at plenary on Wednesday.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed (APC-Jigawa).

Ahmed, while presenting the report, said that the passage of the bill would help improve the operations of the institutions and ultimately enhance the capacity of police personnel for better results.

He said that the bill, when passed, would further motivate police personnel to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

The senator expressed the regret that many of the institutions in the country lacked legal and adequate financial resources to practise and function effectively despite their years of establishment.

He said that some of them were not in good condition due to years of neglect by the authorities.

According to him, the bill, when passed, will make the institutions serve as high-level centres for the provision of professional training and other related matters.

In his own contribution, Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) said it was important for the bill to be passed, as it would support the Police Force in its operations and make it stand the test of time.