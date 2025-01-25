Sanwo-Olu rewards 2 corps members with N5000k each, 5,316 take oath of allegiance

On Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State gave N500,000 each to two corps members for distinguishing themselves and contributing immensely to the growth and development of their host communities.

Sanwo-Olu announced the donation at the State Honours Award, Recognition and Swearing-in of 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 Corps Members.

Mrs Toyin Oke-Osayintolu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, represented him.

The event was held at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja.

A total of 5,316 corps members were sworn in at the event.

The rewarded corps members are Dr Akubo Ojone and Kenechukwu Azubuike, both of 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1.

They were given cheques for the sum by Oke-Osayintolu.

Ojone sensitised the children at the Army Children Primary School on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and established an SDGs club. This club teaches pupils to identify societal problems and offer solutions that align with the SDGs.

Azubuike provided a borehole for the Ijagemo community in the Alimosho Local Government Area and educated no fewer than 1,000 Idimu Community High School students on the importance of education and personal development, inspiring them.

Sanwo-Olu urged the sworn-in corps members to utilise the scheme's opportunities to network and develop impactful relationships.

“As you are sworn into the NYSC today, I enjoin you to resolve within your hearts to put in your best and lay a foundation for your service through active participation in all camp activities,” he charged.

In her remarks, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, said 5,316 corps members had been registered.

She charged them to take all camp activities seriously.

According to her, the 5,316 Corps members comprise 2162 males and 3154 females.

“The development of the nation is not bestowed on one person; it is the responsibility of all.

“Therefore, we must show commitment to the nation as we have no other place we call home,” she said.